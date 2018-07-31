CORRECTED-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales rise 42.9 pct in July

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to 42.9 pct from 79.5 pct) NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 35,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in July, up 42.9 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 January 58,500 117,500 3,235,000 5,127,500 n/a February 5,500 27,500 942,500 1,215,000 20,000 March 3,500 21,000 915,000 1,615,000 n/a April 4,500 6,000 915,000 835,000 n/a May 24,000 15,500 380,000 2,455,000 10,000 June 24,500 6,000 435,000 986,000 n/a July 35,000 17,500 885,000 2,320,000 n/a YTD Total 155,500 211,000 7,707,500 14,553,500 30,000 New York newsroom (Reporting by Renita D. Young)