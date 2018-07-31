FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 9:15 PM / in 2 hours

CORRECTED-U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales rise 42.9 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects headline and first paragraph to 42.9 pct from 79.5
pct)
    NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 35,000
ounces of American Eagle gold coins in July, up 42.9 percent
from the previous month, according to the latest data.
(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver               
    Platinum
                       2018      2017      2018         2017    
    2018    
January                58,500    117,500   3,235,000   
5,127,500    n/a     
February               5,500     27,500    942,500     
1,215,000    20,000  
March                  3,500     21,000    915,000     
1,615,000    n/a     
April                  4,500     6,000     915,000      835,000 
    n/a     
May                    24,000    15,500    380,000     
2,455,000    10,000  
June                   24,500    6,000     435,000      986,000 
    n/a     
July                   35,000    17,500    885,000     
2,320,000    n/a     
YTD Total              155,500   211,000   7,707,500   
14,553,500   30,000  
New York newsroom

 (Reporting by Renita D. Young)
