NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 11,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in March, down 8 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 January 66,000 58,500 4,017,500 3,235,000 27,100 February 12,500 5,500 2,157,500 942,500 2,400 March 11,500 3,500 850,000 915,000 4,000 YTD Total 90,000 67,500 7,025,000 5,092,500 33,500 New York newsroom