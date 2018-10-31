Basic Materials
October 31, 2018 / 9:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales rise 7.3 pct in October

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 22,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in October, 
up 7.3 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data.
(in ounces)
                       Gold                Silver                    Platinum
                       2018      2017      2018         2017         2018    
January                58,500    117,500   3,235,000    5,127,500    n/a     
February               5,500     27,500    942,500      1,215,000    20,000  
March                  3,500     21,000    915,000      1,615,000    n/a     
April                  4,500     6,000     915,000      835,000      n/a     
May                    24,000    15,500    380,000      2,455,000    10,000  
June                   24,500    6,000     435,000      986,000      n/a     
July                   35,000    17,500    885,000      2,320,000    n/a     
August                 21,500    9,500     1,530,000    1,025,000    n/a     
September              20,500    11,500    2,897,500    320,000      n/a     
October                22,000    15,500    1,405,000    1,040,000    n/a     
YTD Total              219,500   247,500   13,540,000   16,938,500   30,000  
New York newsroom
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.