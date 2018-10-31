U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales rise 7.3 pct in October

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 22,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in October, up 7.3 percent from the previous month, according to the latest data. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 January 58,500 117,500 3,235,000 5,127,500 n/a February 5,500 27,500 942,500 1,215,000 20,000 March 3,500 21,000 915,000 1,615,000 n/a April 4,500 6,000 915,000 835,000 n/a May 24,000 15,500 380,000 2,455,000 10,000 June 24,500 6,000 435,000 986,000 n/a July 35,000 17,500 885,000 2,320,000 n/a August 21,500 9,500 1,530,000 1,025,000 n/a September 20,500 11,500 2,897,500 320,000 n/a October 22,000 15,500 1,405,000 1,040,000 n/a YTD Total 219,500 247,500 13,540,000 16,938,500 30,000 New York newsroom