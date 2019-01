NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 65,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in January, up from 3,000 ounces the previous month, the highest level since Jan 2017 according to the latest data. (in ounces) Gold Silver Platinum 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 January 65,500 58,500 4,017,500 3,235,000 27,100 YTD Total 65,500 58,500 4,017,500 3,235,000 27,100 New York newsroom