Former PTO head Michelle Lee tapped to lead Amazon AI team

Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee, who won praise from technology companies for taking steps to minimize what they considered abusive patent litigation from non-practicing entities, has moved to Amazon Web Services.

Lee has joined Amazon.com Inc’s cloud-computing subsidiary AWS’ Machine Learning Solutions Lab as a vice president, she said in a LinkedIn post Saturday, leading a team focused on artificial intelligence business solutions.

