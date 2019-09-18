Westlaw News
September 18, 2019 / 11:02 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Former PTO head Michelle Lee tapped to lead Amazon AI team

Caroline Spiezio

1 Min Read

Former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee, who won praise from technology companies for taking steps to minimize what they considered abusive patent litigation from non-practicing entities, has moved to Amazon Web Services.

Lee has joined Amazon.com Inc’s cloud-computing subsidiary AWS’ Machine Learning Solutions Lab as a vice president, she said in a LinkedIn post Saturday, leading a team focused on artificial intelligence business solutions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lVR6Za

