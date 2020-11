David Berdan will take over as general counsel at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Nov. 16, the agency said Tuesday.

Berdan will advise USPTO Director Andrei Iancu and supervise the Office of General Counsel, which includes the Office of the Solicitor, the Office of General Law, and the Office of Enrollment and Discipline.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lk2aZS