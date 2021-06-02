U.S.'s Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu hold introductory meeting

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen held a virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday, with the Treasury Department saying that she stressed to the Chinese official the importance of “frankly tackling issues of concern.”

“Secretary Yellen discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s plans to support a continued strong economic recovery and the importance of cooperating on areas that are in U.S. interests, while at the same time frankly tackling issues of concern,” the department said in a statement. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)