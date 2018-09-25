Russia c.bank: selling of OFZ bonds by foreigners is no threat for stability

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Selling of OFZ bonds by foreigners poses no risks for Russia’s financial stability, the central bank’s First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday another central bank official, Financial Stability Department head Elizaveta Danilova, said the share of non-resident investors’ holdings of Russian treasury bonds had declined to around 25 percent during September. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya Writing by Maxim Rodionov; editing by John Stonestreet)