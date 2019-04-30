U.S. Steel sued over fire-damaged emissions controls at Pittsburgh-area facilities

Two environmental groups have filed suit against U.S. Steel alleging that it exposed thousands of Pittsburgh-area residents to harmful pollution by continuing to operate three plants after a December 2018 fire damaged its pollution control equipment.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday in Pittsburgh federal court by the nonprofits PennEnvironment and Clean Air Council, alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Air Act. U.S. Steel operated its plants for more than three months before critical pollution equipment was brought back online, the lawsuit said.

