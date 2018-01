A California-based environmental group has sued Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel Corp, accusing it of violating the federal Clean Water Act by releasing toxic chromium into Lake Michigan.

Filed on Wednesday in federal court in Hammond, Indiana, the lawsuit by the Surfrider Foundation seeks civil penalties and an order barring future illegal discharges by the steel company.

