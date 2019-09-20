At least four dead, 12 critically injured, in Utah tour bus crash

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A bus carrying Chinese-speaking tourists crashed on Friday near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah, killing at least four people and leaving 12 to 15 others critically injured, the state Highway Patrol reported.

Circumstances of the crash, which occurred at about 11:30 a.m. local time on State Route 12 just west of the park, were not immediately known, said state Highway Patrol Corporal Chris Bishop, who spoke to Reuters by phone. He said it was possible the death toll could rise. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles Editing by Chris Reese)