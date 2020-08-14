Utah justices endorse 'sandbox' program to spur legal innovation

Beginning Friday, lawyers and other legal services providers in Utah are encouraged to experiment with regulatory changes to the practice of law there, as part of an effort to address “an access-to-justice crisis in America.”

In announcing the Utah Supreme Court’s unanimous vote to authorize the pilot program, the state’s court system said in statement Thursday that it will “allow individuals and entities to explore creative ways to safely allow lawyers and non-lawyers to practice law and to reduce constraints on how lawyers market and promote their services.”

