May 23 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp will invest more than $15 billion in research and development and capital spending in the United States over the next five years, the maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines said on Wednesday.

The Farmington, Connecticut-headquartered company also plans to hire 35,000 people over that time. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)