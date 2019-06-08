Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
June 8, 2019 / 9:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Raytheon and United Technologies in talks to merge -WSJ

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) - Raytheon Co and United Technologies Corp are in talks to merge in an all-stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The combination, expected to be billed as a merger-of-equals, would not affect United Technologies’ existing plans to spin off its Otis elevator and Carrier building-systems businesses into separate companies, the Journal said.

Raytheon and United Technologies could not be immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below