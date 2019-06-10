Trump says questions United Tech, Raytheon deal may hurt competition -CNBC

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he was a “little concerned” about the $121 billion merger of defense contractor Raytheon Co and United Technologies Corp.

Trump said he thought both were great companies but worried the merger may take away competition. “I want to see that we don’t hurt our competition,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC.

Shares of both companies were higher on Monday after the surprise weekend announcement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)