REFILE-UTC beats profit estimates on airplane boom

Oct 23 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as the industrial conglomerate benefited from higher sales of aircraft parts, driven by record production at planemakers Boeing and Airbus.

The maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Carrier air conditioners said net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.24 billion, or $1.54 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.33 billion, or $1.67 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.93 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.81 per share, according to Refinitiv.

