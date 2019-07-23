United Tech revenue rises 17.5% on Rockwell Collins acquisition

July 23 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a 17.5% rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate benefited from its acquisition of aero parts maker Rockwell Collins.

UTC’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.90 billion, or $2.20 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $2.05 billion, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier.

The company, which makes Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines, Otis elevators and Carrier air conditioners, said net sales rose to $19.63 billion from $16.71 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)