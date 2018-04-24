United Tech's sales rise 10.3 percent

April 24 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp reported a 10.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue and raised its full-year profit and sales outlook.

The maker of Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Carrier air conditioners, however, posted a drop in net income attributable to shareholders to $1.30 billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from $1.39 billion. The year-earlier period included a one-time gain of 25 cents per share.

On a per share basis, net income attributable to shareholders was $1.62 per share in the latest reported quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.77 per share.

Net sales rose to $15.24 billion from $13.82 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)