United Technologies resolves U.S. counterfeit parts probe for $1 mln

Dec 19 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp will pay $1.06 million to resolve claims that a company it indirectly owned falsely certified that counterfeit parts incorporated into U.S. Army helicopter engines were authentic, the U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday.

The civil settlement with the Farmington, Connecticut-based aerospace supplier will resolve claims that Goodrich Pump and Engine Controls Systems violated the False Claims Act while acting as a subcontractor to Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)