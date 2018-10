Oct 23 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp said on a conference call on Tuesday it expects tariffs to cost about $200 million in 2019, double its prior estimate of about $100 million. The shares of the U.S. aerospace and industrial company fell 1.7 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)