United Technologies names CEOs for Carrier, Otis

June 3 (Reuters) - United Technologies Corp on Monday named heads for its Carrier airconditioners and Otis elevators businesses, as the manufacturing conglomerate readies to spin off the units.

David Gitlin, previously the president of UTC Aerospace Systems, was named the chief executive officer of Carrier, which also makes building automation and fire safety systems.

Judith Marks will become the CEO of Otis, the company said. Marks joined the company as president of Otis in 2017 from Siemens.

“I’m pleased to announce these most important assignments as we make strong progress toward our goal of establishing both Carrier and Otis as stand-alone public companies and clear leaders in their respective industries,” UTC Chief Executive Greg Hayes said.

Both appointments are effective immediately, the company said. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)