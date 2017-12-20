United Therapeutics to pay $210 mln to resolve U.S. kickback probe

BOSTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - United Therapeutics Corp will pay $210 million to resolve U.S. claims that the drugmaker used a charity as a conduit to illegally cover Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket drug costs in order to eliminate price sensitivity and to boost sales.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts on Wednesday announced the settlement, one of the first to emerge from an industry-wide investigation into pharmaceutical companies’ financial support of patient-assistance charities. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)