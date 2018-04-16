FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Corrects headline and first paragraph in April 13 story to
show Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 percent power, and
had not ramped up to full power, following clarification from
the U.S. NRC. Also corrects second paragraph to say Diablo
Canyon 2 was at 100 percent, and not 50 percent power.)
    April 13 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp's         1,122-megawatt Unit
1 at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California was at
50 percent power as of early Friday, unchanged from Thursday,
the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said.
    Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 2 was operating at 100 percent
power.
----------------------------------------------------------
PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE    
STATE:     California   
COUNTY:    San Luis Obispo County   
TOWN:      Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest   
           of Los Angeles   
OPERATOR:  PG&E   
OWNER(S):  PG&E   
CAPACITY:  2,240 MW   
UNIT(S):   1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
           2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor  
FUEL:      Nuclear   
DISPATCH:  Baseload   
TIMELINE:   
1968 -     Start of plant construction   
1985 -     Unit 1 enters commercial service   
1986 -     Unit 2 enters commercial service   
2009 -     PG&E files with NRC to renew original 40 year 
           operating licenses for 20 additional years   
2024 -     Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed   
2025 -     Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed

 (Bangalore Commodities & Energy desk)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
