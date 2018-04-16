CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13)

(Corrects headline and first paragraph in April 13 story to show Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 percent power, and had not ramped up to full power, following clarification from the U.S. NRC. Also corrects second paragraph to say Diablo Canyon 2 was at 100 percent, and not 50 percent power.) April 13 (Reuters) - PG&E Corp's 1,122-megawatt Unit 1 at the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant in California was at 50 percent power as of early Friday, unchanged from Thursday, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission said. Meanwhile, Diablo Canyon 2 was operating at 100 percent power. ---------------------------------------------------------- PLANT BACKGROUND/TIMELINE STATE: California COUNTY: San Luis Obispo County TOWN: Avila Beach about 183 miles (294 km) northwest of Los Angeles OPERATOR: PG&E OWNER(S): PG&E CAPACITY: 2,240 MW UNIT(S): 1 - 1,122 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor 2 - 1,118 MW Westinghouse pressurized water reactor FUEL: Nuclear DISPATCH: Baseload TIMELINE: 1968 - Start of plant construction 1985 - Unit 1 enters commercial service 1986 - Unit 2 enters commercial service 2009 - PG&E files with NRC to renew original 40 year operating licenses for 20 additional years 2024 - Unit 1 license to expire unless renewed 2025 - Unit 2 license to expire unless renewed (Bangalore Commodities & Energy desk)