Dutch TenneT sets up new power grid unit to support EU green targets

Berlin, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Dutch-German power grid company TenneT IPO-TTH.AS will set up a new energy systems unit to help position its infrastructure to benefit from the European Union’s Green New Deal project, designed to make the bloc carbon neutral by 2050.

Chief Executive Manon van Beek told Reuters the new unit would be tasked with spotting opportunities to raise efficiency and improve cross-border planning. The company, owned by the Dutch state, is already the largest investor in Germany’s energy transition.

“The unit will start in the second quarter and will have around 50 employees,” she said at a conference. “That also involves partnerships with gas grid operators, like the one with (Dutch peer) Gasunie,” she added. (Reporting by Vera Eckert, Christoph Steitz, Tom Kaeckenhoff, editing by Thomas Escritt)