Uzbekistan to scrap excise tax on imported cars

TASHKENT, June 4 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan will scrap excise taxes on imported cars, the government said on Thursday, the first step towards ending a de facto state monopoly of the car market in Central Asia’s most populous nation.

The vast majority of cars in the former Soviet republic are Chevrolets produced locally by a plant initially set up as a joint venture with South Korea’s Daewoo Motors which has since been taken over by General Motors. The U.S. company then sold its stake to the state.

Most Uzbeks have no other choice than to buy locally made cars because the excise tax, coupled with an import duty of $3 per cubic centimetre of engine volume, can more than double the price.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s decree instructing the abolition of the excise tax made no mention of the import duty.

But the matter may be raised by Uzbekistan’s trade partners as it negotiates accession into the World Trade Organisation and strengthens ties with the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; editing by Nick Macfie)