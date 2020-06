TASHKENT, June 11 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s central bank kept its policy rate unchanged at 15% on Thursday, saying it could consider cuts later this year, depending on the inflation outlook.

The bank said it maintained a full-year consumer price index forecast of 11.0-12.5% for now and saw risks both on the supply and demand sides. The bank will next review the rate on July 23. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans)