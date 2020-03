MOSCOW, March 5 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s central bank sees 2020 economic growth at the same 5.5% level as last year, governor Mamarizo Nurmuratov said on Thursday, indicating that the Central Asian nation was sticking with the outlook given in its state budget. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov, Editing by William Maclean)