Uzbekistan's H1 GDP growth slows to 7.0 pct yr/yr

TASHKENT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to 7.0 percent in the first half of this year from a 7.8 percent rise in the same year-ago period, the State Statistics Committee said on Friday.

International financial institutions call into question the veracity of some of the key macroeconomic indicators published by secretive Uzbekistan, but have to use them in their forecasts given a lack of other sources of this information.

The International Monetary Fund has forecast Uzbekistan's GDP growth at 6.0 percent in 2017-2018.

Central Asia's most populous economy of more than 32 million, Uzbekistan is a large producer of gas, gold and cotton. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Denis Pinchuk)