ALMATY, Kazakhstan, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Uzbek state energy firm Uzbekneftegaz has named Russia’s Gazprombank one of two global coordinators and bookrunners for its planned debut Eurobond issue, Uzbekneftegaz said on Thursday.

The company’s statement provided no further details of the planned deal and did not name the second bank. (Reporting by Olzhas Auzeyov; editing by Jane Merriman)