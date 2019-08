TASHKENT, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s central bank will no longer limit exchange rate fluctuations, state television quoted central bank chairman Mamarizo Nurmuratov as saying on Tuesday.

“The central bank decided yesterday to cancel the five-percent limit on ....exchange rate movements,” Nurmuratov said. “The rate will now be determined by the buyers and sellers.” (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; ; editing by John Stonestreet)