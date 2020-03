TASHKENT, March 19 (Reuters) - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ordered his government on Thursday to set up a 10 trillion sum ($1.05 billion) fund under the finance ministry to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the government said. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)