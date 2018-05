TASHKENT, May 31 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan plans to buy U.S. carmaker GM’s remaining 10 percent stake in the GM Uzbekistan factory this year, Uzbek news website Gazeta.uz quoted Uzbek state auto company chief executive, Umidjan Salimov, as saying on Thursday. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)