Energy
May 30, 2020 / 2:02 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Uzbekistan opens bidding for construction of three hydroelectric plants

1 Min Read

TASHKENT, May 30 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched a bidding process on Saturday for the construction of three small hydroelectric power plants in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province as part of a $60 million Asian Development Bank (ADB) project.

The Energy Ministry said participants from ADB member states would be able to bid to build the plants along the Aksu river - a project which aims to develop the mini and micro hydroelectric power plant industry in the Central Asian nation.

Uzbekistan this month announced the development of a national low-carbon energy strategy. It aims to 30 gigawatts of additional capacity by upgrading existing facilities and building new ones, with a focus on renewable energy. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Editing by Helen Popper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below