Uzbekistan opens bidding for construction of three hydroelectric plants

TASHKENT, May 30 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan launched a bidding process on Saturday for the construction of three small hydroelectric power plants in the southeastern Qashqadaryo province as part of a $60 million Asian Development Bank (ADB) project.

The Energy Ministry said participants from ADB member states would be able to bid to build the plants along the Aksu river - a project which aims to develop the mini and micro hydroelectric power plant industry in the Central Asian nation.

Uzbekistan this month announced the development of a national low-carbon energy strategy. It aims to 30 gigawatts of additional capacity by upgrading existing facilities and building new ones, with a focus on renewable energy. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Editing by Helen Popper)