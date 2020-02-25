Ex-central banker Ishmetov named Uzbekistan's finance minister

TASHKENT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has named former central banker Timur Ishmetov as finance minister, the central Asian nation’s government said on Tuesday.

Ishmetov, 41, replaced Jamshid Kuchkarov who has in turn become minister for the economy and industry.

Prior to joining the finance ministry as first deputy minister in 2017, Ishmetov, who holds a Master’s degree from the University of Birmingham, served at the central bank, where he rose to the position of first deputy governor.

Omonullo Nasritdinhodjaev, formerly Mirziyoyev’s economic adviser, has been named Ishmetov’s first deputy.

Nasritdinhodjaev has worked at the World Bank, Credit Suisse, as well as several mining and metals companies controlled by Uzbek-born Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alex Richardson)