Uzbekistan, Dutch firm sign $1.2 billion power plant deal

TASHKENT (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has signed a $1.2 billion deal for a Dutch-registered company to build a 1,560 megawatt gas turbine power plant in the Central Asian nation, the Uzbek energy ministry said on Tuesday.

The company, Stone City Energy, says on its website it is a special-purpose vehicle set up to develop power generation projects in Uzbekistan. It does not disclose it founders.

Stone City will design, finance, build, commission, operate and manage the power plant for 25 years after launching it at the end of 2024.

“The thermal power plant will employ the latest technologies, including modern HL class steam and gas units manufactured by Siemens Energy, which will save 1.1 billion cubic metres of natural gas annually,” the ministry said in a statement.

A site for the plant has been allocated on 150 hectares of land, in the Angora district of the Surkhandarya region in Uzbekistan’s southeast.

The ministry said in a separate statement it was in talks with Electricite de France on projects such as the construction of Uzbekistan’s first pumped storage power plant.