UPDATE 1-Uzbekistan's central bank cuts policy rate by 100 basis points

(Adds context)

TASHKENT, April 14 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s central bank cut its policy rate to 15% from 16% in a surprise move on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

The bank, which previously planned to review the rate on April 23, said it would explain its decision at a briefing on Wednesday.

In early March, the bank decided to keep the rate unchanged and said it expected only a short-term impact from the coronavirus outbreak, which at the time was beginning to spread outside China.

Uzbekistan has since locked down all of its provinces and some major cities as it confirmed more than 1,000 cases of the disease and the authorities decided to urgently borrow more than $1 billion to offset the pandemic’s fallout. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)