ALMATY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s central bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate unchanged at 16%, but suggested that future cuts in coming meetings were possible once it becomes more confident in declining inflationary trends.

The Central Asian nation’s central bank last changed its refinancing rate in September 2018, raising it to 16% from 14%. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Kevin Liffey)