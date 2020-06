TASHKENT, June 11 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s central bank will keep its policy rate unchanged at 15% on Thursday, a source familiar with the decision told Reuters ahead of the official announcement.

Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kuchkarov said this week he expected the bank to slightly cut the rate in order to bolster economic growth. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Catherine Evans)