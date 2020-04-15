Uzbekistan invites bids for 100 megawatt wind farm project

TASHKENT, April 15 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan’s energy ministry on Wednesday issued a request for proposals on a 100 megawatt wind farm project that it said would be the first in the Central Asian nation.

The ministry said the wind farm would be built in the steppes of Karakalpakstan autonomous republic located in the westernmost part of the former Soviet country of 34 million.

It did not say how much the project backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development would cost, but said it planned to hold a tender for a second wind farm, twice as powerful, in the adjacent area in the future.

The EBRD said separately that its shareholders, together with the government of Japan, were providing technical assistance to the Uzbek authorities.

The Uzbek ministry said it planned to build wind farms with a total capacity of up to 3 gigawatts over the next 10 years as part of its campaign to diversify energy sources.

Uzbekistan has already struck deals on solar plant construction with several companies such as United Arab Emirates’ Masdar and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power, and is in talks with Russia’s Rosatom on finalising a nuclear power plant project. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Barbara Lewis)