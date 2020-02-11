Trade rules let VA buy drugs with foreign-sourced ingredients – Fed. Circuit

U.S. trade rules that restrict government agencies from purchasing foreign pharmaceutical products do not apply to drugs that are manufactured in the U.S. from foreign ingredients, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2018 win for Acetris Health of New Jersey in a dispute with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs over its procurement contract for generic medications, including the Hepatitis B treatment Entecavir tablets.

