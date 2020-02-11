Westlaw News
February 11, 2020 / 1:12 PM / a few seconds ago

Trade rules let VA buy drugs with foreign-sourced ingredients – Fed. Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

U.S. trade rules that restrict government agencies from purchasing foreign pharmaceutical products do not apply to drugs that are manufactured in the U.S. from foreign ingredients, a federal appeals court held Monday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a 2018 win for Acetris Health of New Jersey in a dispute with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs over its procurement contract for generic medications, including the Hepatitis B treatment Entecavir tablets.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2SfoXtM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below