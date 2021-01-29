Big Law's next pandemic quandary: Require vaccines or rely on persuasion

As major law firms grapple with how to resume in-person work, at least one is enacting a plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Seattle-based Davis Wright Tremaine announced internally this week that employees wishing to return to the office or attend firm-sponsored events will need to get vaccinated first. The 550-lawyer firm said it will mandate “proof of vaccination” for returning employees in the coming months.

