Westlaw News

Big Law's next pandemic quandary: Require vaccines or rely on persuasion

By Sara Merken, David Thomas, Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

As major law firms grapple with how to resume in-person work, at least one is enacting a plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations.

Seattle-based Davis Wright Tremaine announced internally this week that employees wishing to return to the office or attend firm-sponsored events will need to get vaccinated first. The 550-lawyer firm said it will mandate “proof of vaccination” for returning employees in the coming months.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3aiLmhl

