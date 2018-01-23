Vakifbank launches US$650m 5yr bond at 5.85%

LONDON, Jan 23 (IFR) -

* Launch of US$650m bonds at 5.85%. Final books around US$1.5bn. Pricing to come. (3.12pm)

* Final price guidance set at 5.85%-5.90% (WPIR). Orderbook at over US$1.35bn. Global books go subject at 2.15pm LDN (1.43pm)

* Order books over US$1bn, expect US$500m, IPTs at 6% area. (12:26pm)

* Vakifbank IPTs 6% area for senior unsecured expected USD500m five-year. Books open, today’s business. (9.29am)

Bookrunners: Emirates NBD, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Standard Chartered, UniCredit. Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s) and BB+ (Fitch). (Jan 23)