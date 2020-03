ISTANBUL, March 23 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Vakifbank said that it will give clients flexibility in repaying loans until June 30, privately-held broadcaster NTV reported on Monday.

The big Turkish lender also said it will allow restructuring of loans extended to companies, especially the ones operating in tourism and transportation sectors hard-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, according to NTV. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)