Brazil's Vale proposes new board, vote set for April 30

SAO PAULO, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA has proposed a new 12-member board, two months after a mining dam operated by the company killed over 300.

According to a securities filing on Thursday night, three board members will be independent and nine will be appointed by controlling shareholders. The board members appointed by the controlling group are Jose Mauricio Coelho, CEO of pension fund Previ, Hamilton Ferreira, Marcel Barros, Marcelo Labuto, Fernando Buso, Eduardo Rodrigues Filho, Oscar Camargo, Toshiya Asahio and Jose Luciano Penido.

Independent members are Isabella Saboya Alburquerque, Sandra Azevedo and Clarissa Lins. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)