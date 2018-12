RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The board of Brazilian mining company Vale SA has approved an additional two-year term for CEO Fabio Schvartsman, the company said on Friday.

The term of Schvartsman, who was appointed CEO in March 2017, had been set to end in May. The company’s press office said his term had been extended by two years starting from May. (Reporting by Marta Noguiera and Gram Slattery; Editing by Susan Fenton)