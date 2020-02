RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - A judge in the state court of Minas Gerais has accepted charges against 16 people related to the Vale SA dam disaster in Brumadinho a year ago, according to a statement on Friday.

Former Vale Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman is among defendants in the Brazilian criminal case over the deadly dam burst, the statement posted on the court website said. T (Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Leslie Adler)