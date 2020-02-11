Vale boosts Brazil dam closure provisions by $671 mln

SAO PAULO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Tuesday that it would boost provisions to decharacterize upstream tailings dams by $671 million after conducting engineering studies following a disaster at its Brumadinho mining site last year.

The charge, to be taken against fourth-quarter earnings, includes a series of revisions including reclassifying two dams previously categorized as having been built by the “center-line” method to the upstream structure considered to be more unstable, the company said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)