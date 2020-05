RIO DE JANEIRO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA is “on the right track” to begin paying dividends again, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday, without offering further details.

The company suspended dividend payments after a deadly dam burst in 2019 that killed hundreds of Brazilians. Executives have been reticent to discuss the possibility of resuming dividend payments ever since. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)