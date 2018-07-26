FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 2:35 PM / in an hour

Vale sees stable iron ore prices, rising premiums despite global trade woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Vale , the world’s top iron ore producer, forecast stable iron ore prices and rising premiums for its top quality ore thanks to strong demand from China, despite global trade tensions.

In a conference call a day after posting solid second quarter results, executives also said that a business plan for Samarco, a disaster-hit joint venture with BHP, is being finalized and will shed light on when operations there could restart. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Christian Plumb)

