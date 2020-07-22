Basic Materials
July 22, 2020 / 9:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brazil's Vale names former Petrobras CEO to post on 'nomination committee'

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA has named Pedro Parente and Alexandre Gonçalves Silva to its newly formed “nomination committee,” it said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Parente is a well-known Brazilian executive who was previously CEO of state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA and chicken producer BRF SA.

The nomination committee will help Vale improve its corporate governance, the company said, and will have a say in the size, composition and structure of the board of directors.

Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below